Zelenskyy to Russia: you nearly caused European 'radiation disaster'

26 August 2022, 11:49 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 12:25

Zelenskyy to Russia: you nearly caused European "radiation disaster"
Zelenskyy to Russia: you nearly caused European "radiation disaster". Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of nearly causing a "radiation disaster", after the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid because of fire damage.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to keep the plant running, raising concerns of whether the cooling systems were endangered - if the plant were to lose its cooling systems it could cause a nuclear meltdown.

"If the diesel generators hadn't turned on, if the automation and our staff of the plant had not reacted after the blackout, then we would already be forced to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident,"Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Mr Zelenskyy blamed the fires on Russian shelling saying: "Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans one step away from a radiation disaster."

The nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

The Soviet-built Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility is the largest in Europe.
The Soviet-built Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility is the largest in Europe. Picture: Alamy

The area's Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said a Ukrainian military attack was responsible for the fires, accusing them of causing power outages to the region as a result.

The damage to the transmission lines caused two of the plant's reactors to go offline, but Mr Balitsky said one reactor was quickly restored, as was electricity to the region.

Ukraine is heavily reliant on nuclear power, with the technology providing about half of its electricity, meaning it is unable to shut down its reactors during the war.

The nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.
The nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war. Picture: Alamy

But an armed conflict taking place near a working atomic plant is troubling for many experts.

"Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months," Mycle Schneider, a consultant and coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, said before the latest incident.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from Ukraine grid as Putin orders military expansion

Read more: 'A catastrophe - I'm begging you to help': Martin Lewis pleads for next PM to act after price cap hikes to £3,500

Even though the plant has back-up power, emergency diesel generators can be unreliable, sparking the concerns about a potential meltdown.

The pools where spent fuel rods are kept while they cool down are also vulnerable to shelling, which could scatter radioactive material.

The world's worst nuclear disaster took place in Ukraine in Chernobyl in 1986, when a reactor exploded due to a failed safety test.

Winds carried radiation from the reactor fire across Europe, including to the UK.

The official Soviet death toll for the disaster is 31, however other estimates - which factor in nearby residents exposed to radiation and workers involved in the cleanup operation - range from 4,000 to 93,000 deaths.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Lewis Haines, 31, has been jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan after she refused to have sex with him

'Pure evil': Dad who strangled Lily Sullivan, 18, to death after she refused to have sex with him is jailed for life

Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you

Energy price cap explained: How will the increase impact you and how much prices are rising?

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John's Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying

"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying

Just Stop Oil are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London

Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps and block service stations across central London

Exclusive
LBC has been told how easy it is for children to get a gun in Liverpool

Liverpool's kids can get a gun 'in just 15 minutes', ex-drug dealer tells LBC

Ofgem has hiked the price cap and called for more help

'A catastrophe - I'm begging you to help': Martin Lewis pleads for next PM to act after price cap hikes to £3,500

M&S has sparked a row over changing room use

Calls to boycott M&S after retailer says customers can choose which gender changing room they use

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are under increasing pressure to announce measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Next PM 'to announce help for households within days' as another energy price hike looms

Police said five people had been injured

Five injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in north London

Liz Truss has said it was wrong to close schools during the Covid pandemic

We should not have closed schools during Covid lockdown, says Liz Truss

kjg

Chilling footage shows Lily Sullivan walking with killer moments before she was strangled to death

Tony Garnett says he is going to Ukraine with his new partner

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee returning to her war-torn country to 'save hundreds of lives'

Kyiv has renamed a street in the city after London

Ukraine names Kyiv street after London as it scraps nearly 100 Russian-linked names

The final pair of working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been disconnected from Ukraine's power unit, Kyiv has said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from Ukraine grid as Putin orders military expansion

'People are dying and you've done bugger all': Woman confronts Health Sec in the street over NHS waits

'People are dying and you've done bugger all': Woman confronts Health Sec in the street over NHS waits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Visitors to a cinema showing Minions: The Rise Of Gru pass an advertisement for the film in Beijing

China adds postscript to Minions film to show crime does not pay

Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux, in Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France

Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine

IAEA mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid concerns

A man carries a cot after he salvaged it from his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia

Australian police seize record haul of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles

Scott Morrison

Retired judge to probe how ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison gained secret powers

Elton 2

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single

Filipino inmates stand on top of the roof of a prison building as they protest in Pototan town, Iloilo province, central Philippines

Philippines inmates protest against prison food and warden by climbing on roof

A man walks on a pedestrian crossing point near the Dnipro river and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on the other side in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022

Russia has put Europe one step away from radiation disaster, Zelensky says

Sylvester Stallone (left) and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone’s wife seeks divorce after 25 years of marriage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London