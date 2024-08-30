Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's air force chief after F16 jet downed in fatal crash

30 August 2024, 21:56

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of an F16 fighter jet earlier this month
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of an F16 fighter jet earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of his air force after an F16 jet crashed, killing its pilot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The order to dismiss Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk was published on the presidential website.

"We need to protect people. Protect personnel. Take care of all our soldiers," Mr Zelensky said in an address minutes after the order was published.

He said Ukraine needs to strengthen its army on the command level.

Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko was appointed acting air force commander, the army's general staff said.

The dismissal came on the same day that Mr Oleshchuk directed scathing criticism at an MP who is deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament's defence committee for her claims that the F16 was downed by a Patriot air-defence system. Ukraine has received an unspecified number of the US-made systems.

Read more: Russia hits Ukraine with massive strikes for second day in a row

Read more: 'We are with you for as long as it takes': Starmer vows unending support for Ukrainians amid Russia war

Ukraine receives its first F-16 fighter jets earlier this month
Ukraine receives its first F-16 fighter jets earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Mariana Bezuhla cited unnamed sources for her claim and demanded punishment for those responsible for the error.

Mr Oleshchuk accused Ms Bezuhla of defaming the air force and discrediting US arms manufacturers and said that he hoped she would face legal consequences for her claims.

"The truth will win," Ms Bezuhla posted on X shortly after the dismissal order was published.

The air force did not directly deny that the F16 was hit by a Patriot missile. US experts have joined the Ukrainian investigation into the crash, the air force said.

he rite of burial of Ukrainian F-16 pilot Oleksiy Mest, on the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Heroes, as a farewell was held for the deceased tactical aviation pilot on August 29
he rite of burial of Ukrainian F-16 pilot Oleksiy Mest, on the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Heroes, as a farewell was held for the deceased tactical aviation pilot on August 29. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, a Russian attack on the north-eastern city of Kharkiv using powerful plane-launched glide bombs killed six people, including a 14-year-old girl on a playground, and wounded 47 others, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The bombs struck five locations across the city, which had a pre-war population of 1.4 million people, the governor said.

One of the bombs hit a 12-storey apartment block, setting the building ablaze and trapping at least one person on an upper floor. Emergency crews searching for survivors feared the structure could collapse.

Meanwhile Ukrainian rockets hit the Russian city of Belgorod and its surroundings on late Friday, killing five people and injuring 37, said regional govenor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The region borders northern Ukraine and comes under drone or artillery attacks almost daily.

A burning residential building at Industrialnyi District after Russian shelling with guided aerial bombs on August 30, 2024 in Kharkiv
A burning residential building at Industrialnyi District after Russian shelling with guided aerial bombs on August 30, 2024 in Kharkiv. Picture: Getty

Zelenskyy pointed to the Kharkiv strikes as further evidence that Western partners should scrap restrictions on what the Ukrainian military can target with donated weapons.

The Kharkiv strike "wouldn't have happened if our defence forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror," Mr Zelenskyy said.

F16s are one of the weapons that could be used to hit Russian bases behind the front line.

Mr Oleshchuk said on Telegram that "a detailed analysis" was already being conducted into why the F16 jet went down on Monday, when Russia launched a major missile and drone barrage at Ukraine.

