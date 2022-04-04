'Tell our story': Zelenskyy calls on musicians to support Ukraine in surprise Grammys speech

4 April 2022, 06:18 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 06:24

Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the Grammys ahead of a performance by John Legend.
Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the Grammys ahead of a performance by John Legend. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on musicians to support his country in "any way you can, but not silence" during a Grammys speech.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came after the president said "mothers of Russian soldiers" should see the aftermath of the mass killings in liberated Ukrainian towns.

He told attendees at the awards ceremony that music would "break through" the silence caused by the destruction of Russian forces across his country.

The Kremlin's assault on Ukraine continues to rage on and the death toll of civilians continues to climb, with the United Nations estimating the casualties to be in the thousands.

A special performance by John Legend, featuring words by Lyuba Yakimchuk, a poet from Donbas in Ukraine, paid tribute to those caught in the ongoing conflict.

It was preceded by Mr Zelenskyy's pre-recorded speech, in which he also said he "had a dream" that the people of Ukraine could be as free as those on the Grammys stage.

Mr Zelenskyy said: "The war. What's more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people.

"Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we will never see them drawing.

"Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning. In bomb shelters. But alive.

"Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again. The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."

Read more: 'Look what you raised': Zelenskyy says Russian mothers should be shown Bucha 'genocide'

Read more: Two Russian soldiers die after eating poisoned 'pies' given as gifts by Ukrainian citizens

He continued: "Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos.

"They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them but the music will break through anyway.

"We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound.

"On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. But not silence.

"And then peace will come. To all our cities the war is destroying...They are legends already. But I have a dream of them living. And free.

"Free like you on the Grammys stage."

The Recording Academy later tweeted: "Our hearts and our stage hold a special place for the people of Ukraine."

Mr Zelenskyy was previously rumoured to be making an appearance at the Oscars last weekend, with Amy Schumer revealing she had pitched the idea to organisers, but he did not.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tracey Connelly was jailed in 2009 after the death of her 17-month-old son Peter

Baby P's mother 'fears prison attack and asked for more protection' weeks before release

Scotland Yard will reportedly not interview Boris Johnson

Govt's former ethics chief 'fined over Partygate' as first FPNs issued

Images show destruction and death in newly-liberated Ukrainian towns

'Look what you raised': Zelenskyy says Russian mothers should be shown Bucha 'genocide'

Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn

Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 30

More than 200 protesters have been arrested during a weekend of demonstrations

Over 200 eco protesters arrested during weekend of demonstrations

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday

Suspended Tory MP David Warburton hospitalised with stress after harassment allegations

The protester glued his hands to the microphone in the interview with Tom Swarbrick

Environmental activist questioned by police after staging on-air protest on LBC

Greg Jackson said consumers can expect further rises this winter

Octopus Energy boss warns prices could rise even further this winter

Russian soldiers have been poisoned after accepting gifts from Ukrainian people

Two Russian soldiers die after eating poisoned 'pies' given as gifts by Ukrainian citizens

The cancellations by EasyJet mean the travel disruption is unlikely to abate for some

More flights cancelled on Monday with holidaymakers facing huge queues

Prince Andrew returns from the Falklands War on September 17, 1982 where he was greeted by the Queen

Prince Andrew deletes 'HRH' Falklands war post from ex-wife's Instagram

Search efforts will resume in the Channel today for a downed Piper P-28 light aircraft

Search to resume in English Channel for missing light aircraft with two on board

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to introduce more support for families as the cost of energy - amongst other things - surges

Chancellor faces calls for 'emergency budget' as cost of living crisis deepens

Ukraine says it has retaken control of the whole of the Kyiv region

Ukraine retakes whole Kyiv region as direct Putin/Zelenskyy peace talks 'possible'

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the Government's handling of the cost of living crisis

'Terrified of the next bill': Protests demand Govt action amid cost of living crisis

People have hit out at the Government for spending millions on restoring Big Ben as the UK suffers a cost of living crisis

Anger over Big Ben £80m revamp as families struggle to heat homes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Argentina Falklands Anniversary

Argentines mourn Falklands fallen on war’s anniversary

Guantanamo Prisoner Release

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

David Warburton has had the Conservative Party whip removed

Tory MP David Warburton suspended after 'allegations of inappropriate behaviour'
Biden

Biden says submarine he commissioned will enhance US security
The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life
Roads near Dover have been thrown into chaos by the P&O Ferries suspension and bad weather

Gridlock at Dover after P&O Ferries suspension throws Easter holiday plans into chaos
Carla del Ponte

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Retreating Russian troops ‘creating catastrophic situation by leaving mines’
Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated

Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police