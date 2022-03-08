Zelenskyy vows to hunt Russian killers as Putin outlines demands to stop invasion

8 March 2022, 01:21

Zelenskyy gave an address on the 12th day of the conflict.
Zelenskyy gave an address on the 12th day of the conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to hunt down and kill "every b*****d" who targeted fleeing civilians after Vladimir Putin outlined his demands for the end of the conflict.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during a televised address, Mr Zelenskyy said: "How many families have died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget.

He continued: "We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land. We will find every b*****d. Which shot at our cities, our people. Which bombed our land. Which launched rockets. Which gave the order and pressed 'start'.

"There will be no quiet place on this Earth for you. Except for the grave."

The comments came after the Kremlin outlined its terms for a peace deal with Ukraine on Monday.

After 12 days of intense fighting, Putin's spokesman claimed the war could be stopped "in a moment" if Kyiv agreed to a series of demands from Moscow.

They included: Ukraine ceasing military action, changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledgement that Crimea is a Russian territory and recognition of the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories.

As fighting intensifies in the east, Mr Zelenskyy is set to give a "historic address" in the House of Commons on Tuesday via video link.

It is thought he will reiterate calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - something the West has so far refused amid concerns of starting a third world war.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had granted the request for Mr Zelenskyy to read the statement, saying: "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."

The speech will follow the decision from British MPs to introduce tougher sanctions for oligarchs - fast-tracked due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill cleared the House of Commons on Monday evening, soon to face further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The move means a new register of overseas entities will be established, requiring foreign owners of property in the UK to declare their true identity.

Russian and Ukrainian delegates sat down for a third round of peace talks on Monday, but they showed little progress.

It came as Ukraine accused Russia of continuing to attack, despite Moscow's promise of a ceasefire and safe passages for civilians to leave.

The latest update from the UK's Ministry of Defence said: "Ukrainian resistance against a Russian offensive towards Kyiv endures around the nearby towns of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin.

"Russia continues to directly target evacuation corridors, resulting in the death of several civilians whilst trying to evacuate Irpin.

"Due to heavy fighting in the town, it has reportedly been without heat, water or electricity for several days."

On Monday evening, Mr Johnson spoke with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the four leaders vowing to "continue to apply pressure on Russia to isolate Putin diplomatically and economically".

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister stressed that our goal must be ensuring Putin's failure in this act of aggression against Ukraine."

