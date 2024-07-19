Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton

19 July 2024, 10:09 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 10:18

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street
Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Zelensky has become Sir Keir Starmer's first official visitor at Downing Street as he prepares to address the Cabinet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Zelenskyy is expected to become the first world leader to address Cabinet in person in almost 30 years.

The last foreign leader to do so in person was President Clinton in 1997.

He is expected to brief them with updates about the Russian invasion

The Ukrainian President was greeted by the Prime Minister on Friday morning with a warm hug and handshake before entering Number 10.

Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street as he meets the Prime Minister
Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street as he meets the Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Mr Starmer said the visit to Downing Street was a "very special moment".

In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, the Prime Minister said the UK is "united in our Parliament" in supporting Kyiv for as long as possible.

"It's a very special moment for us to reiterate our support for you and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and to have this opportunity to confirm again our resolve to stand with you, so thank you so much for accepting the invitation," Sir Keir said.

Read more: Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Read more: Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its "unity" with and backing for Kyiv and said "we feel this support".

He stated he wanted to discuss "strong decisions" in the war in Ukraine.

"Thank you for the invitation for the privilege for me to be here," he said.

"Thanks for this unity. We feel this support and your strong decisions... helped us to defend freedom and democracy in Ukraine and helped very much Ukrainian people."

He added: "I also want to discuss with you today also strong decisions we can have in this war (to) help us."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday July 19, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday July 19, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy
The two leaders speak during their bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street
The two leaders speak during their bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Roger Hallam was jailed for five years over M25 protests

‘Their protests are pathetic’: Armed forces minister slams Just Stop Oil as founder give five-year prison sentence

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4

Hulk Hogan tears off shirt on stage at Republican national convention as he declares 'Trumpmania'

Clean up has begun following the riot in Leeds

Clean-up begins after riot sweeps through Leeds neighbourhood with bus set on fire and police car overturned

Live
A global IT outage has hit airports and banks across the world

Global IT outage LIVE: Microsoft error grounds planes, stops trains with banks and GP surgeries hit

A Microsoft bug has caused a huge IT update

Mass IT outage grounds planes and hits trains, banks and businesses across the world

Nadiya Bychkova has 'made a complaint against Strictly'

Strictly scandal deepens as pro Nadiya Bychkova 'makes complaint against show'

Exclusive
MPs have been subject to abuse within weeks of being elected for the first time

'Traitor, piece of s***, horrible excuse of a woman': New MPs fear attacks after receiving hundreds of abusive messages

Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday

'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and a bus was set on fire

Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' riot in Leeds, after bus set on fire and police car overturned in mass disorder

Nancy Pelosi has said 'Biden can be convinced to quit the presidential race'

Nancy Pelosi 'says Biden can be convinced to quit race', after Obama says he 'must seriously consider' stepping aside

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday

Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as Starmer pledges to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances

Rikki Berry was shot dead in Kirkby on Wednesday

Man shot dead in Liverpool suburb named for the first time, as police release photo

Bob Newhart has died aged 94

Comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his work in Elf and the Big Bang Theory, dies aged 94

Starmer and Macron have had a bilateral meeting in Oxfordshire

Starmer and Macron share sorrow over Channel migrant death, as PM calls for Europe to work together to tackle crisis

A police car was overturned in the disturbance and fires appear to have been lit

Chaos in Leeds as police car overturned and bus set on fire in riot, as Home Secretary condemns 'shocking' scenes

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Primary school teacher struck off after anonymous letter exposed her as £1,600-a-night escort

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Brit drowned after being pulled away by strong currents.

British tourist drowns in front of girlfriend during Lake Como boat trip

x

Former police station - complete with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove
Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl
Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'
Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer vows to tackle migrant crisis 'at source' as he announces £84 million in aid for Africa and Middle East
Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Fundraiser set up in bid to raise money for family of Blackpool couple killed in fire

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide, including Sherine Chong (left)

US woman insisted on making tea for victims before poisoning them in cyanide murder-suicide plot at Bangkok hotel
Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam jailed for five years over M25 protests

Five Just Stop Oil activists - including founder Roger Hallam - given record jail sentences over M25 protest
Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit