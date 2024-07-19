Starmer greets Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President becomes first foreign leader to address UK cabinet since Bill Clinton

Keir Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Zelensky has become Sir Keir Starmer's first official visitor at Downing Street as he prepares to address the Cabinet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Zelenskyy is expected to become the first world leader to address Cabinet in person in almost 30 years.

The last foreign leader to do so in person was President Clinton in 1997.

He is expected to brief them with updates about the Russian invasion

The Ukrainian President was greeted by the Prime Minister on Friday morning with a warm hug and handshake before entering Number 10.

Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street as he meets the Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Mr Starmer said the visit to Downing Street was a "very special moment".

In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian President, the Prime Minister said the UK is "united in our Parliament" in supporting Kyiv for as long as possible.

"It's a very special moment for us to reiterate our support for you and the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression and to have this opportunity to confirm again our resolve to stand with you, so thank you so much for accepting the invitation," Sir Keir said.

Read more: Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Read more: Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for its "unity" with and backing for Kyiv and said "we feel this support".

He stated he wanted to discuss "strong decisions" in the war in Ukraine.

"Thank you for the invitation for the privilege for me to be here," he said.

"Thanks for this unity. We feel this support and your strong decisions... helped us to defend freedom and democracy in Ukraine and helped very much Ukrainian people."

He added: "I also want to discuss with you today also strong decisions we can have in this war (to) help us."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday July 19, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy