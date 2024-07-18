Zelenskyy to address Starmer's Cabinet, with ministers to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the Cabinet on Friday morning, as ministers pledge to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to put pressure on its oil revenues.

The Ukrainian president is the first official visitor to Downing Street since Labour took power earlier in July, and the first foreign leader to address Cabinet in person since Bill Clinton, 27 years ago.

Keir Starmer reiterated Britain's support for Ukraine at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire on Thursday.

Zelenskyy's visit comes afte Starmer and other European leaders vowed to put pressure on Russia's sanctions-busting 'shadow fleet' of around 600 vessels and hamper their efforts to travel through the continent's waters at the summit.

The ships are said to carry around 1.7 million barrels of oil each day, which bring in revenue that funds the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

Some of them are also believed to act as listening stations for espionage purposes, and others are taking weapons to Russia.

ritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

The shadow fleet evades detection by switching off tracking systems, which is a dangerous tactic, both for humans and the natural environment.

The government said that dozens of maritime incidents had already taken place with ships in the shadow fleet, including collisions, oil spills, fires and engine failures.

The ships themselves are often old, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic incidents taking place, and lack insurance, worsening the consequences.

The UK has also announced additional sanctions on ten oil tankers that transport Russian oil. That includes a ship called Rocky Runner that had previously tried to evade sanctions by switching its operator.

Last month the UK halted tankers that had previously transported 13 million barrels of Russian crude and oil products since January 2023. The cargoes were worth about $930 million in total (£717 million).

The UK has already sanctioned more than 2,000 people and legal entities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago, including 29 banks with global assets worth £1 trillion, more than 131 oligarchs with a combined net worth of more than £147 billion, and over £20 billion worth of trade between the UK and Russia.

As well as targeting Russia's finances, ministers said the UK would also seek to shore up Ukraine's own military capabilities further.

Zelenskyy and Starmer will also agree an export finance deal of up to £3.5 billion, in addition to the £3 billion in aid the UK has agreed to send to Ukraine each year.

Starmer said: "Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government’s agenda and so it is only fitting that President Zelenskyy will make a historic address to my Cabinet.

"Russia’s incremental gains on the battlefield are nothing compared with the collective international support for Ukraine, or the strength of ties between our people.

"And alongside our European partners, we have sent a clear message to those enabling Putin’s attempts to evade sanctions: we will not allow Russia’s shadow fleet, and the dirty money it generates, to flow freely through European waters and put our security at risk.”