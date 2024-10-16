Zelenskyy says he wants Ukraine to join NATO as he unveils 'victory plan' for war with Russia

16 October 2024, 18:04

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine must be allowed to join NATO. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants Ukraine to join NATO, as he unveiled a five-point plan for victory over Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking in the Ukrainian parliament at a difficult point in the defence against the Kremlin's invading forces, the president urged allies to do more to support the war effort.

Mr Zelenskyy said he wanted more weapons support from allies such as the US and UK, as well as an unconditional offer to join NATO.

He said that in return Ukraine could offer access to its natural resources, and help improve NATO's armed forces, as well as replacing some US troops in Europe.

Other elements of the plan were to refuse to cede any Ukrainian territory, continue with the incursion into Russia and pledge to reconstruct the war-torn parts of Ukraine after the war ends.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presenting Ukraine's plan for victory to the Ukrainian parliament
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presenting Ukraine's plan for victory to the Ukrainian parliament. Picture: Getty

Mr Zelenskyy is keen to get the "victory plan" in place before a new US president is sworn in next year, though Ukrainian officials say neither presidential candidate will necessarily improve Kyiv's standing in the war.

He said: "If we start moving according to this victory plan now, it may be possible to end the war no later than next year."

Mr Zelenskyy added: "Together with our partners, we must change the circumstances so that the war ends.

"Regardless of what Putin wants, we must all change the circumstances so that Russia is forced to peace."

Responding to Mr Zelenskyy's comments, a spokesperson for the Kremlin dismissed the peace plan as "ephemeral".

Former UK Ambassador to Ukraine says 'we can do more' to end the 'deadlock'

The plan is considered by many as Ukraine's last resort to strengthen its hand in any future cease-fire negotiations with Russia.

Thus far, however, no country has publicly endorsed it or commented on its feasibility.

Mr Zelenskyy told the Ukrainian parliament that his plan was necessary in order to bring the war to a satisfactory conclusion for his country and Western allies more broadly - but admitted that others are less bullish.

He said: “We hear the word ‘negotiations’ from partners and the word ‘justice’ much less often. Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but honest (diplomacy).”

What could a Trump win mean for the Russia-Ukraine war?

Mr Zelensky's presentation to parliament comes during a bleak moment in Ukraine.

The country's military is suffering losses along the eastern front as Russian forces inch closer to a strategically significant victory near the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

At every turn, Kyiv is outnumbered by Moscow. The country is struggling to replenish ranks with an unpopular mobilisation drive; its ammunition stocks are limited; and Russia's superiority in the skies is wreaking havoc for Ukrainian defensive lines.

The plan essentially puts Kyiv's future in the hands of its allies.

Without it, any deal with Russia would almost certainly be unfavourable for Ukraine, which has lost a fifth of its territory and tens of thousands of lives in the conflict.

Kyiv would be unlikely to ever recover occupied territory, or receive reparations for widespread destruction across the country.

A person walks with a bicycle past damaged residential buildings due to shelling in Pokrovsk, the eastern Donetsk region, on October 15
A person walks with a bicycle past damaged residential buildings due to shelling in Pokrovsk, the eastern Donetsk region, on October 15. Picture: Getty

Ukraine's surprise military incursion into Russia's Kursk region in August was also part of the plan, Mr Zelenskyy told reporters.

He said the 1,000 square kilometres (386 square miles) of territory captured by Ukraine - along with other provisions of the plan - will likely serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Russia.

Nato's Article 5 states that an attack against one member is considered an attack against all.

Ukraine's inclusion in the alliance would deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading again, Ukrainian officials argue.

Western leaders have so far been reluctant to guarantee an invitation, fearing escalation from Putin.

A fireman works in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the town of Mykolaiv
A fireman works in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the town of Mykolaiv. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian officials were expecting feedback from Western allies at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, during which defence leaders from 50-plus partner nations gather to co-ordinate weapons aid for the war.

Scheduled for this past weekend, the summit was postponed after Mr Biden cancelled his attendance in response to Hurricane Milton in the US.

Mr Zelenskyy has since toured Western capitals to present other key allies an outline of his vision.

But none so far have given any indication they will support the plan.

Some expressed concerns over the tight deadline set by Mr Zelensky, who gave allies just three months to adopt the blueprint's main tenets in late September.

Thus far, the US has been Kyiv's main backer during the two-and-a-half-year war.

Ukrainian troops firing a Howitzer towards a Russian position in Donetsk region earlier this year
Ukrainian troops firing a Howitzer towards a Russian position in Donetsk region earlier this year. Picture: Getty

But Mr Biden has baulked at the request to use long-range weapons to strike specific targets inside Russia, fearing a possible escalation in the war.

Meanwhile, an intensifying conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah that risks embroiling Iran has diverted Washington's attention.

Many expect Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris to continue Mr Biden's policy and maintain the status quo.

Under Biden, US assistance to Kyiv, though substantial, has consistently arrived too late to make a significant difference for Ukrainian forces.

Republican nominee and former US president Donald Trump has only said that he would end the war quickly, without saying how.

Meanwhile, Brazil and China have proposed alternate peace plans that Mr Zelenskyy has rejected, saying they would merely pause the war and give Moscow time to consolidate its battered army and defence industry.

