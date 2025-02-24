Zelenskyy hails 'absolute heroism' of the Ukrainian people on third anniversary of Russian invasion

24 February 2025, 07:49 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 08:19

Zelenskyy has hailed Ukrainian 'heroism' on the third anniversary of the war. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the "absolute heroism" of the Ukrainian people as his country marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian president thanked "everyone who defends and supports" Ukraine, in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people on both sides.

It comes at a perilous moment for Mr Zelenskyy and Ukraine, with the president criticised by Donald Trump - and even offering to step aside in exchange for peace.

Mr Trump has said he will largely remove US support for Ukraine, as he seeks to end the war in talks with Vladimir Putin.

In an early morning statement on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine.

"And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal."

Read more: Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's president 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'

Read more: Ukraine has 'no cards left to play' Trump claims as he slams Starmer for 'doing nothing' to end Russia's war

It comes as world leaders prepare to have a joint call to discuss the future of Ukraine, as the US and Russia hold their own negotiations.

On Sunday evening, Starmer and the head of Nato agreed there could be "no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine" in a call, Number 10 said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte this evening.

"Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister began by underscoring that Ukraine must be in the strongest position possible.

"The leaders agreed that there could be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine. They agreed it was important for Europe to step up in order to ensure European security.

"The Prime Minister said he would continue to have these vital discussions with international partners, including during his visit to Washington DC.

"They agreed to speak soon."

Tens of thousands are thought to have died in the war. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Starmer and France's president Emmanuel Macron are both set to meet with Mr Trump this week, and have agreed to present a united front to the US.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke with President Macron this afternoon.

"They began by discussing the third anniversary of Russia's barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is a stark reminder that we must all work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position at this crucial moment for global security.

"The Prime Minister repeated the UK's steadfast commitment to support Ukraine for as long as needed and reiterated the importance of Ukraine being at the centre of any negotiations to end the conflict.

"The UK and Europe must continue stepping up to meet their security needs and show united leadership in support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, which they would both discuss in the US in the coming week.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close contact."

Zelenskyy's political rival says elections now would 'put Ukrainians in danger'

A former UK ambassador to the UN said that the war was "still... terrible" three years on.

Sir Mark Lyall told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "People are dying absolutely every day, a mixture of First World War trench warfare at the front but some very high-tech drone warfare, missile warfare going on beyond the backlines.

"We shouldn't forget quite how terrible this war is three years on, happening right on the edge of Europe".

Kurt Volker, a former US ambassador to NATO, told Nick that Mr Trump was probably "frustrated" by Mr Zelenskyy.

He said: "I think Trump's real interest is simply ending this war so he doesn't have to think about it anymore, he doesn't really have a sense of what a just outcome should be.

"If Zelenskyy appears to be making it difficult to get an outcome because he wants a more just outcome, that'll be frustrating for Trump".

Ukrainian caller condemns Trump's 'damaging rhetoric' about Zelenskyy

Separately, the Home Office announced a move to widen travel sanctions for Kremlin-linked elites in a bid to heap more pressure on Russia.

Local and federal politicians as well as managers or directors of large Russian companies will face exclusion from the UK under the rules, which come on top of existing travel bans on high-profile business figures such as Roman Abramovich.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the expanded criteria for sanctions would "slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling" the war.

"My message to Putin's friends in Moscow is simple: you are not welcome in the UK," he said.

He later told Nick: "We are stopping elites coming from Russia to the United Kingdom in the way they've been able to for some time, these are people who are materially linked to Putin's regime, who've extracted significant wealth and resource from the Russian state.

"We've expanded the criteria for exclusion which now will give the home secretary the discretionary power to stop those people from travelling to the UK".

