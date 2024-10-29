Zimbabwean who was jailed for causing death allowed to live in UK under ECHR after discovering he had a child

29 October 2024, 16:30 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 16:32

The Zimbabwean claimed his removal would breach his Article Eight rights to a family life under the ECHR
The Zimbabwean claimed his removal would breach his Article Eight rights under the ECHR to a family life under the ECHR. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A Zimbabwean jailed for killing a man in a car crash has been allowed to live in the UK under the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) after it was discovered he had a child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Zimbabwean fought off attempts to deport him by the Home Office after successfully claiming his removal would breach his Article Eight rights to a family life under the ECHR.

The man, who has been granted anonymity, was jailed for five years and eight months after causing the death of a man and seriously injuring another when he crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

Following his release from prison, a DNA test revealed that he was the father of a boy whom another man had believed was his son.

The boy was three years old and had been living with his biological mother and the other man whom he believed was his father.

An immigration tribunal said the Zimbabwean should be granted the right to remain in the UK and not be deported because of the “emotional impact” it would have on the boy if he was removed.

It ruled: “To deport the appellant would be disproportionate and a breach of Article 8 ECHR.”

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France
The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. Picture: Alamy

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister and contender for the Tory leadership, said it was further evidence that the UK should quit the ECHR.

He said: “Another killer gets to live in the UK using his rights under the ECHR. This time because he had an affair with a woman. When will we wake up?

“Our people are being placed in danger by these European laws - we have to do something about it, we must leave the ECHR.”

Read more: Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

Read more: Boost for low-paid workers as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Wednesday's Budget

Membership of the court “guarantees specific rights and freedoms and prohibits unfair and harmful practices”, as set out in the ECHR.

These rights include freedom from torture and slavery, freedom of expression and the right to privacy.

Supporters of the ECHR argue that British courts are not required to follow the judgments of the European court, but rather need to only “take account" of them.

They also argue that leaving the ECHR would be as unpredictable and risky as the decision to leave the EU

Robert Jenrick said this was further evidence that the UK should quit the ECHR
Robert Jenrick said this was further evidence that the UK should quit the ECHR. Picture: Alamy

The Zimbabwean came to the UK as a child on a visitor’s visa and had a series of temporary visas including as a student allowing him to remain in the UK.

His visa ran out in 2021 and the Home Office sought to deport him as a “risk” to the public because of the severity of his offence.

The year after he came out of prison in 2021, the DNA test revealed his three-year-old love child.

The child, now aged six and known only as A, was said by social services to have been left “confused” at having two fathers.

The Zimbabwean was said to be living with his mother but was having contact with his ex-girlfriend and the boy, which the family court recommended should continue “long term”.

“Taking A’s interests as a primary consideration, we are satisfied that it is in his best interests for the appellant to remain in the United Kingdom to enable their relationship to continue to develop,” ruled the immigration tribunal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hayley Butler

British dog groomer, 40, dies after gastric band surgery in Turkey - as heartbroken family pay tribute

The Portuguese club said United have 'expressed interest' in paying the release clause

Sporting say Man Utd willing to pay €10m release clause for manager Ruben Amorim

British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals.

British Airways leaves seasoned flyers fuming after scrapping three-course in-flight meals in 'cost-cutting' move

Jimmy Donaldson, YouTube name MrBeast (left), Rosanna Pansino (right)

YouTube megastars at war: MrBeast 'reported to FBI' by Rosanna Pansino over ‘disturbing’ leaked messages

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda Training Manual

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual

Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot by running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle

Man who swam through lake to evade police capture jailed for aggravated burglary

X-Factor star Levi Davis posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

Mother of Levi Davis calls on police to 'pull out the stops' in search like they did for Jay Slater and Madeleine McCann

The above-inflation increase will benefit young people the most

Boost for low-paid workers as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Wednesday's Budget

Roger Taylor said Freddie Mercury sang like a 'manic goat' at the start of his career.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor compares Freddie Mercury's singing to a 'manic goat' before he became 'colossal force'

Robert Prussak, 57, approached the girl as she was standing outside Harrods department store

Former US pilot cleared of kidnapping and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in London

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

Alex Salmond's funeral takes place in Aberdeenshire as mourners pay tribute to the 'loved' former SNP leader

"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

New music by deceased One Direction star Liam Payne to be released on Friday

Argentinian president Javier Milei has said they could take the Falklands through diplomacy

Britain's 'surrender' of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could take the Falklands, country's president claims

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

CNN apologised after panelist thrown off air after RyanGirdusky told the British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

CNN forced to apologise after panelist tells British Muslim journalist: 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

Aaron Bell has been reprimanded for alleged "brazen and drunken" sexual misconduct

Former Tory MP carried out 'brazen and drunken' sexual misconduct in parliament bar, panel finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine

Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid

‘Stop pleading poverty’: Minister attacks private schools ahead of Labour’s Budget VAT raid
Jewish woman sobs as she enters JW2 community centre

Jewish pensioner in tears after being 'harassed and intimidated' by pro-Palestine protesters outside community centre
'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he can now 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending

'I'm delivering': Wes Streeting says he has the funds to 'start turning the NHS around' as he defends Budget spending
Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices

Afghan women banned from ‘hearing each other’ as Taliban’s latest rule 'surpasses misogyny' and silences women’s voices
Trump in Powder Springs, Georgia

'I'm the opposite of a Nazi': Donald Trump hits back at claims he's a fascist

Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence
Nato has confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News