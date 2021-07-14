Zombie knife owners to face up to six months in prison under new law

Zombie knives are specifically targeted in the new law. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A new law targeting owners of zombie knives and knuckle dusters could result in them going to jail for up to six months.

While possessing a knife or offensive weapon in public is already illegal, the new legislation makes owning certain types of knives, rapid firing rifles and other weapons in private against the law.

The Offensive Weapon Act, which takes force from Wednesday, targets zombie knives, cyclone knives, knuckledusters, death star knives, flick knives, gravity knives, batons, disguised knives, push daggers and other offensive weapons.

Unlawful possession of a firearm covered under the act could result in up to 10 years behind bars, while owners of other weapons listed face up to six months in prison and a fine.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Lives have been lost through serious violence, and this ban will help save lives by getting more knives and other weapons off the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.

"The human suffering and hurt caused by the tragic loss of life through violent crime is unacceptable, which is why the Government will stop at nothing to give the police the powers needed to stop violent crime and protect the public."

The Metropolitan Police has already warned London is "on track" for its worst year of teenage killings in more than a decade if current trends in violence continue.

More than 14,000 knives and offensive weapons were surrendered by owners between December and March as part of a scheme were they could claim compensation in exchange for handing the items in.

Ms Patel added: "From today, anyone possessing one of these deadly weapons unlawfully will face the full force of the law."

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead on knife crime, deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty, said it would become harder for young people to get their hands on weapons.

"These measures will help officers to seize more dangerous weapons, deal with those intent on using them to cause harm and suffering, and crucially, make it more difficult for young people to get hold of knives and other dangerous items in the first place," he said.