Zookeepers celebrate 'miracle' baby after giraffe gives birth despite being on contraception

29 August 2024, 12:01

Zookeepers at a Hampshire zoo are celebrating the arrival of a "miracle" baby giraffe after its mother gave birth despite being on contraception.
By Danielle de Wolfe

Ruby, a Rothschild's giraffe, gave birth to the male calf at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, on Wednesday.

The 5ft tall "bundle of joy" is the first newborn giraffe arrival at the zoo since 2012.

The zoo has said the new arrival and his mother "both struggled getting used to feeding" given she is a "first-time mum".

A spokeswoman for the zoo said: "Mother Ruby, father Mburu and their calf are all Rothschild's giraffes and the species is listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List.

"The gorgeous bundle of joy, who already stands at over 5ft tall, is the first newborn addition to Marwell Zoo's giraffe herd since 2012, which is also the year Ruby was born.

The 5ft tall "bundle of joy" is the first newborn giraffe arrival at the zoo since 2012.

"This is even more spectacular given that Ruby was on birth control, making her new calf a little miracle baby."

However, Keepers say the newborn picked up an infection "shortly after birth" and is "not out of the woods yet".

The spokeswoman explained that the giraffe house had to be closed following the birth because the calf picked up an infection that needed treating with antibiotics.

She said: "As a first-time mother, Ruby was unsure about the new arrival and both struggled getting used to feeding.

"Working together, our teams encouraged the pair to bond whilst making sure the youngster didn't become dehydrated, a very real risk when early feeding isn't successful.

"The calf isn't out of the woods yet as the risk of another infection is high and babies are always more vulnerable in the early days, but things are looking much more positive."

Elyse Summerfield-Smith, zoo veterinarian, said: "Ruby had a normal labour, and the calf arrived after just under four hours of labour.

"Ruby is a first-time mum, and just like all first-time mums she was a little nervous at first.

"However, with peace and quiet and plenty of help and support from the hoofstock and veterinary teams she has settled into her role.

"Despite a short labour, Ruby had a difficult recovery necessitating a few days quiet for medical treatment, however she is now back to full health.

"Ruby's calf found it a little bit tricky working out where the milk came from in the beginning, but after some care from the veterinary and hoofstock teams, he seems to have cracked it now.

"He's an inquisitive chap and likes exploring all his surroundings. Like all small children, he absolutely hates his mum cleaning behind his ears."

Zoe Newnham, senior animal keeper, hoofstock, said: "Like all new babies, the giraffe calf has given the hoofstock and veterinary teams more than a few sleepless nights but we're delighted that Ruby and her calf are doing really well.

"Each day he's becoming more inquisitive, more confident and is providing a lot of joy for the keepers.

"It's lovely to see Ruby bonding with him as she learns how to be a mum. The calf is growing into his neck and legs, finding his feet and growing well. It's a very exciting time for the team."

