80-year-old lifelong Tory loyalist says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson

29 May 2022, 21:11

By James Bickerton

An 80-year-old man, who has voted Conservative for his entire life, has explained why he can no longer vote for the party whilst it is led by Boris Johnson.

Speaking to Ben Kentish on LBC the pensioner branded Johnson a "total liar" over his positions on partygate.

Referencing the Prime Minister he commented: "I've voted Tory all my life.

"Certainly while he's there I would never vote Tory again. How could you possible vote a liar in?

"I don't agree that in two years' time it's going to alter - people will never forget. He's just a total liar.

"He may have done some good, I'm not even sure because his lies are so many. He's got to go.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer

"Whilst he stays he will ruin the Tory Party and it will be very good for the Labour Party if he stays because they will definitely get in next time."

The Prime Minister has been fined £50 for breaking coronavirus lockdown and was criticised in a report by top civil servant Sue Grey.

He has since apologised for his action, and intends to remain in 10 Downing Street.

A number of Tory MPs say they have written to the 1922 Committee Chair saying they have no confidence in the PM.

If the number reaches 54 it will trigger a vote on Mr Johnson's party leadership.

