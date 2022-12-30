Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner

30 December 2022, 14:15 | Updated: 30 December 2022, 14:16

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Phil Newby tells his Tory MP Alicia Kearns his reasoning for pushing legislation in favour of euthanasia is because there is a point at which someone spends more time suffering “than doing anything meaningful or useful”.

Assisted dying campaigner Phil Newby (who has Motor Neurone Disease) believes Parliament and religion are preventing the legalisation of people choosing the right to die.

He spoke to his Conservative MP Alicia Kearns who asked why the UK law on this has not changed.

Mr Newby said: “Parliament isn’t really well organised to deal with moral and ethical issues…separately there's a very vocal and religiously driven minority who don't want the law to change.”

The campaigner was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2014 and believed that while he was “lucky” to have lived for longer than expected, his arms and legs are “no longer working”.

He felt it was important for him to campaign for the law to be changed, saying his future is “quite bleak” and that if he were to attempt assisted suicide in this country, he “would criminalise” his family and be “risking jail terms for them”.

In an exclusive a few years ago, LBC spoke to another man who was also campaigning for the law to be changed on assisted dying.

Mr Newby also said that his daughters have watched him “deteriorate” to the point where he can “barely breathe”, and are subsequently “really happy to support him” in his fight for assisted dying to be legalised.

He explained to the MP, standing in for James O’Brien, that the High Court refused to make judgement on the law and said it was “a matter for Parliament”.

“I’m in palliative care anyway”, the guest said, explaining there is a point “when life has no value and a huge amount of suffering” with more time spent suffering “than doing anything meaningful or useful”.

“I want to do something affirmative that will shorten my death, will shorten my suffering and will also release, it’s fair to say, the burden of the people around me who are watching me go through this needlessly", he added.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

1 hour ago

Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate ‘empowers masculinity’

2 hours ago

Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey

5 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

8 hours ago

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

1 day ago

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr

Tributes have been paid to former Labour MP Alice Mahon who has died aged 85.

'Brilliant working-class campaigner': Tributes paid to former Labour MP Alice Mahon, dead at 85
Flu cases in hospital are seven times higher than last month, new figures show, as a nurses union chief warns the NHS is 'buckling' amid surging cases, bed shortages, and staff absences.

NHS England issue flu warning with cases seven times higher than last month

Photograph of travellers at the airport in China (left) with David Davis (right)

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis becomes latest Tory MP in favour of mandatory tests for UK arrivals from China
Andrew Tate has broken his silence after being arrested.

Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest in Romania and bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg

The biggest stories of 2022

The biggest stories of 2022: Three PMs, two monarchs and a war that plunged the world into chaos
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Birmingham nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death has licence suspended
Elle Edwards was killed in a Merseyside pub

'The most beautiful and bright star': Elle Edwards' family shares touching tribute as police urge people to come forward
‘Just an amazing player’: Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China