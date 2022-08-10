Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Ben Kentish slammed energy company executives for "greed" that's "beyond belief".

His words have come as Brits are facing soaring energy bills as well as price hikes happening four times a year.

Energy regulator Ofgem, which updates the price cap, has confirmed that it will now be updated quarterly as opposed to every six months.

Ben has questioned how "some" energy company executives sleep at night.

He then brought up there being "story after story of people who cannot make ends meet, who cannot pay the bills, who are worried about keeping the boiler on and feeding the children this winter".

Ben argued energy company executives are going to sleep in their mansions while knowing such a situation is a "direct result" of decisions they have taken.

He argued such decisions have been taken "not through necessity despite what they tell us" and "not because they have no choice".

Ben said: "The greed is beyond belief.

"So surely some of these company leaders - these bosses - need to take some responsibility too and take a good long hard look in the mirror you might well say."