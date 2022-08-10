Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

10 August 2022, 21:33

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Ben Kentish slammed energy company executives for "greed" that's "beyond belief".

His words have come as Brits are facing soaring energy bills as well as price hikes happening four times a year.

Energy regulator Ofgem, which updates the price cap, has confirmed that it will now be updated quarterly as opposed to every six months.

Ben has questioned how "some" energy company executives sleep at night.

He then brought up there being "story after story of people who cannot make ends meet, who cannot pay the bills, who are worried about keeping the boiler on and feeding the children this winter".

Ben argued energy company executives are going to sleep in their mansions while knowing such a situation is a "direct result" of decisions they have taken.

He argued such decisions have been taken "not through necessity despite what they tell us" and "not because they have no choice".

Ben said: "The greed is beyond belief.

"So surely some of these company leaders - these bosses - need to take some responsibility too and take a good long hard look in the mirror you might well say."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

5 hours ago

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

5 hours ago

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

9 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Jack Temperley-Wells, 5, has gone missing in Turkey

Urgent hunt for British boy, 4, missing in Turkey after going on holiday with his mum

Owami was last seen in Croydon

New CCTV released as police search for missing student nurse Owami Davies

Energy bosses are meeting with the government.

Crisis talks set to 'knock heads together' as bills soar while energy firms announce bumper profits
Incidents took place in Tarskavaig, Teangue and Dornie

Man dies and three others injured after firearm 'discharged' in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss badgered her about "how to get into Vogue magazine".

Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss badgered her about 'how to get into Vogue' at Cop26

The Met Office has issued heatwave warnings from Thursday until Sunday

Warning 'lethally hot' heatwave could be worse than July's 40C record-breaking weather

Benjamin Mendy arriving at court

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy denies further rape charge as trial set to start

Giggs denies the charges against him

Ryan Giggs' ex 'had dropped phone in river before police asked to examine them'

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of rape after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted

Girl, 13, 'raped while walking in woodland', as police arrest boy, 16, over attack