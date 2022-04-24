Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

24 April 2022, 18:18

By Tim Dodd

This was Ben Kentish's fierce exchange with a caller who said Angela Rayner flaunts herself like a "prostitute" and should be "exercising a little bit more decorum" by wearing "sensible clothes".

It comes as Angela Rayner has accused Tory MPs of spreading "desperate, perverted smears" about her by claiming she has sought to distract the Prime Minister provocatively in the Commons.

Tory MPs accused the Deputy Labour leader of trying to put the Prime Minister "off his stride" by crossing and uncrossing her legs during PMQs, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Caller Josaphine told Ben Kentish: "I just think you're forgetting about human nature and human instincts... why did she have to sit in front of him and cross her legs and wear a short skirt?"

"Because she's the deputy leader of the opposition Josaphine, that's why she sits opposite him," Ben replied.

Josaphine said: "Why couldn't she be sensible? It's so ridiculous."

Read more: Boris 'in peril' after MPs back fresh Partygate inquiry over whether he misled Parliament

"What's she done wrong in your view, apart from having legs and crossing them?" Ben asked.

Josaphine replied: "Why does she have to flaunt herself? It's like being a prostitute. Walk down the road with everything hanging out, why does she have to do that?"

"She should be exercising a little bit more decorum."

Ben said he was "almost lost for words" over what Josaphine had said, furiously asking: "In what way has Angela Rayner, sitting where her job dictates she has to sit, on the front bench next to Keir Starmer... What is she meant to do in your view Josaphine?!"

Josaphine said Ms Rayner needed to "wear sensible clothes and not flaunt herself in front of everybody".

Read more: PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

6 hours ago

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

10 hours ago

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emmanuel Macron is set to win the French election

Emmanuel Macron to defeat Marine Le Pen in French election, exit poll predicts
A man has died following an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Man collapses and dies after attack in Nottingham city centre
Macron and Le Pen went to their local polling stations to cast their vote.

Macron Vs Le Pen: Battle reaches peak as France votes for next president
Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims
HRP asked staff to attend 'micro-aggression' training.

Historic Royal Palace staff told not to tell female colleagues 'you look so young'
Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa

Exclusive: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'
Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn.

Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn
An apartment block in Odesa was hit by Russian missiles

Three-month-old baby among eight killed as Russian missile strikes hit Odesa
The force believe the suspect walked along Coventry Road (pictured) and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people.

Man, 33, arrested after three stabbed and others injured in 'nasty' town centre attack
Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking

Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits fast-tracked