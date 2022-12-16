UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

“We’re paying the price now”, said Professor Ronald Eccles on the impact that Covid lockdowns had on the population's collective immunity.

NHS data has shown that flu rates have shot up this year in comparison with previous years. Flu rates are now eight per cent higher than expected for this time of year, and hospital admissions for influenza are up by 40% this week alone.

Biosciences professor at Cardiff University, Ronald Eccles, believes that this is due to the impact of Covid lockdowns on our immune systems.

According to Mr Eccles, as a population, our immunity has “declined” over the last two years due to being cooped up indoors during national lockdowns, and we’re now “paying the price” in rising flu rates.

Nick Ferrari had asked Mr Eccles why the flu is “having such a level of impact” this year in comparison to previous years.

Mr Eccles responded: “We’ve got a real problem at the moment with respiratory illnesses like influenza, common cold, and RSV due to several factors.”

The Biosciences Professor continued that an increase in flu levels is always to be expected within the winter, but that rates are unusually high this year because “influenza spreads more rapidly in an indoor environment”, and due to the sudden cold snap Brits have been spending more time indoors.

“During Covid, we had no influenza,” said Mr Eccles.

“There wasn’t any influenza. It was stamped out completely, so we have not got that immunity…normally we would have good immunity.”

The professor then went on to say that people should be taking up flu jab offers, even young people who don't ordinarily opt for them.

“Influenza can be a killer,” said Mr Eccles.

“All those within the elderly age group will get a free vaccination. I would recommend younger people to get the vaccination and pay a few pounds for it, you don’t want to spread [influenza] to your kids and elderly relatives.”