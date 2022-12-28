Brexit was Boris Johnson’s ‘quick and dirty route to power’, says caller

28 December 2022, 13:03 | Updated: 28 December 2022, 13:05

By Ellen Morgan

This caller claims the former Prime Minister leaned on Brexit in his campaign for PM 'instead of working hard to merit' the role that presides over the UK.

Stepping in for James O'Brien, Labour MP Chris Bryant took your calls.

Karen in Chippenham told Chris Bryant that she thought the former PM “jumped on the populist bandwagon” of Brexit.

The caller confessed she didn’t vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum because she “didn’t understand all those issues” such as trade agreements, which she thought were the main point of Brexit.

She maintained that the public “wasn’t given all the information we needed to be able to make an intelligent choice when we voted”.

Karen then took a swipe at politicians during the referendum, who didn’t explain the issues at the heart of the Brexit vote to the public: “After the Brexit vote it turned out they didn’t understand the issues either!”

She also said that during the referendum no one thought ahead about how floating voters and “people who didn’t vote at all because they were so confused” might vote in the future.

Karen accused Boris Johnson of continuing to talk about Brexit in the years after the referendum as a ploy to become elected as Prime Minister, “instead of working hard to merit the position”.

Chris reminded her that one of the things “virtually promised” by the Vote Leave campaign was that Britain would not leave the single market, but now “they’ve put in place the toughest version of Brexit imaginable”.

He said this has led to a problem with Northern Ireland, which still wants to be part of the single market and the customs union.

