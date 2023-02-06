Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

6 February 2023, 11:01

Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons. Picture: Desperately Seeking Wisdom

By Craig Oliver

Desperately Seeking Wisdom is a podcast for people seeking answers about life but aren't sure how to get them.

I talk to some well-known people about what they've learned from deeply personal, sometimes traumatic experiences.

The first series made front-page news with guests including the BBC presenter, George Alagiah, and the writer and film director, Richard Curtis.

This season has many insightful conversations with the likes of the Reverend Richard Coles; comedian, David Baddiel; the BBC's John Simpson; two former Home Secretaries, and the film star, Jack Davenport.

At the end of each interview, I ask: If there was one piece of wisdom you would pass on, what would it be?

The answers are a world away from the snake oil of much of the self-help industry.

Learning to accept bad things can and do happen to good people comes up a lot. It may not be fair, but it is the truth. When we resist this and fail to see it as an opportunity to grow, we suffer.

You can listen to Desperately Seeking Wisdom from Monday, 6th February on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.

Anthony Scaramucci, who was Donald Trump's director of communications for just 11 days, disproved his reputation as a brash politico by saying the experience taught him: "I didn't make up the rules and we have a mystery to life. So we have to embrace and accept that mystery… we're going to have to live with those rules, whether we like it or not."

The idea that we should all learn to accept is easy to type and hard to live. I was left in awe of Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Lapersouse who had to deal with the fact their daughter died after eating a wrongly labelled sandwich.

Nadim said: "Very hard and tough things will happen. People will die around you." But when he found a way to face reality, he was able to move forward.

Nadim even found it in his heart to forgive the CEO of Pret-a-Manger: "So that he could be a good father to his own daughter."

Rev Richard Coles, who is grieving the love of his life who died of complications related to his alcoholism, advises people to be patient in the face of adversity.

"If you can just get through your present moment, it will pass and something else will come along. Just keep going," he said.

It's not all about trauma. So many guests spoke of learning to be grateful for being alive. I am grateful all of them made themselves vulnerable – I know you will gain a lot by hearing them.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids

26 mins ago

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

1 day ago

Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has been accused of 'willy waving' over his threats to withdraw the UK from European human rights regulations, making it easier to remove migrants from the UK.

Rishi Sunak accused of 'willy-waving' over threat to scrap European human rights rules in a bid to deport Channel migrants
Nicola Bulley went missing as she walked a towpath along the River Wyre

'Clairvoyants', amateur sleuths and 'crackpot conspiracy' theorists anger Nicola Bulley's friends in search for mum
The massive earthquake has killed hundreds and levelled buildings

Turkey rocked by second earthquake after massive 7.8 quake kills 1,200 as rescuers scramble for survivors
Nurses are going on strike with ambulance workers

'You're putting more lives at risk' unions warned as NHS strikes risk causing 'worst day of disruption yet'
Truss is set to counter the PM with a new challenge on China

Liz Truss plots new China row with Rishi as she continues 'return to frontline politics'

All three family members were killed in the tragic incident

Head of £42,000-a-year Epsom College found dead with husband and daughter described as 'wonderful' by school
Glitter was first convicted for paedophilia in 1999

Vigilantes try to storm Gary Glitter's bail hostel days after release mid-way through sentence
Gibraltar's status as a British Overseas Territory is disputed by Spain

Shots fired by Spanish officers on Gibraltar beach as minister slams 'gross violation of British sovereignty'
The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'
The UK could be taken out of the ECHR

Sunak 'prepares to pull UK out of ECHR' amid warning 65,000 migrants could attempt Channel crossing this year