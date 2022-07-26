Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Ben Kentish is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Sarah Olney - Lib Dem MP for Richmond Park - who speaks for the party on business and industrial strategy

Ash Sarkar - Contributing Editor at Novara Media

Sebastian Payne - Whitehall Editor at the Financial Times and author of 'Broken Heartlands: A Journey Through Labour's Lost England"

Joe Armitage - Lead UK political analyst for the political consultancy company Global Counsel - and a former advisor to the Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.