Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

12 December 2022, 22:14

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Ben Kentish was joined by:

Craig Whittaker - Conservative MP for Calder Valley & former Deputy Chief Whip in the Government of Liz Truss

Luciana Berger - Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, former Labour Shadow Minister & former Change UK and Liberal Democrat MP

Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales James Heale - Diary Editor of The Spectator and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Liz Truss'

Watch Cross Question on Global Player every Monday to Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

