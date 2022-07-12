Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

12 July 2022, 17:39

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Alex Salmond - Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Alba Party

Alberto Costa - Conservative MP for South Leicestershire - who sits on the Committee for Standards and Privileges

Kate Andrews - Economics Editor for the Spectator and Telegraph columnist

Ajmal Masroor - Iman and broadcaster

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.

