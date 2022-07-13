Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
13 July 2022, 14:16
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council
Anum Qaisar - SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts
Dane Baptiste - Comedian and podcaster
Richard Sefton - Mental health counsellor and host of the State of Mind podcast
