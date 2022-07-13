Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

Anum Qaisar - SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts

Dane Baptiste - Comedian and podcaster

Richard Sefton - Mental health counsellor and host of the State of Mind podcast

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.