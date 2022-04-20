Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

20 April 2022, 14:57

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Craig Whittaker - Conservative MP for Calder Valley

Thangam Debbonaire - Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Labour MP for Bristol West

Lionel Shriver - Spectator columnist and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

2 hours ago

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

4 hours ago

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

5 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Stephen House, the acting head of the Metropolitan Police, said the force's troubles is not down to just "a few bad apples".

Met Police’s troubles 'not just down to a few bad apples’, top cop admits
The strike could affect 15 services across the UK

Summer of chaos on the trains as unions plan biggest ever rail strike amid pay row
Nicola Sturgeon has appeared on Loose Women and said a loss at another referendum would see her "make way".

Nicola Sturgeon reveals she would stand down if she loses second indyref
Mariupol soldiers are fighting to defend the last stronghold in Mariupol.

Inside Mariupol’s last stronghold: Commander pleads for help as troops ‘outnumbered ten to one’
Prince Harry said his mother Diana is "watching over him".

Prince Harry says 'Grandma Diana' is watching over him 'more than ever before'
Sir Mark Rowley said the comments were 'highly dangerous'

Students urged to campaign against counter-extremism programme on campus
An IOPC review found black people were seven times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people

Stop and search unfairly' targets ethnic minorities, damning report finds
Julian Assange in prison van in 2019

Julian Assange issued with order extraditing him to the US on spying charges
Fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine is "intensifying"

Ukrainian troops are 'repelling' Russian attacks as shelling 'intensifies' in Donbas
The Duke Of Sussex revealed new details about his secret meeting with the Queen

Harry hints he may skip Jubilee but still has 'special relationship' with The Queen