Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

20 June 2022, 13:44

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Peter Tatchell - Human-rights and LGBTI+ campaigner, and director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation

Caroline Slocock - Director of the Civil Exchange think tank, who was Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher during the end of her time as PM

Brendan Clarke-Smith - Conservative MP for Bassetlaw

Anneliese Dodds. - Labour Party Chair, Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary and Labour MP for Oxford East

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

