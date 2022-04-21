Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

21 April 2022, 15:17

By Sam Sholli

You can watch tonight's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Salma Shah - Political commentator and former special advisor to Sajid Javid when he was Home Secretary
  • Graham Stuart - Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness
  • Mary Creagh - former Labour MP for Wakefield and Chair of the Environment Audit Committee
  • George Eaton - Senior Editor at the New Statesman

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

31 mins ago

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

20 hours ago

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

20 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Logan Mwangi's mother and stepfather, and a boy aged 14, have been found guilty of his murder

Mother, stepfather and boy, 14, found guilty of murder of Logan Mwangi, 5
fire

Huge fire at 'top secret' Russian defence HQ leaves five dead and 30 wounded
James Watson (left) has been found guilty of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.

Police officer's son found guilty of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994
Novak Djokovic has joined Martina Navratilova in slamming the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon.

Djokovic slams Wimbledon Russia ban as 'crazy' as Navratilova 'devastated' by decision
hepatitis

Number of hepatitis cases in children rises to 108 as infections continue to surge
The Mayfair antiques shop was targeted in a dawn ram raid

Mayfair antiques shop targeted in dawn ram raid

The Queen celebrates two birthdays a year as part of royal tradition

How many birthdays does the Queen have? And when does she celebrate them?
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

The headteacher at a Hackney school where a black teen was wrongly strip-searched, has stepped down

Headteacher at school where girl, 15, was strip-searched steps down over 'health issues'
The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC