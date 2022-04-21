Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

By Sam Sholli

You can watch tonight's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Salma Shah - Political commentator and former special advisor to Sajid Javid when he was Home Secretary

Graham Stuart - Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness

Mary Creagh - former Labour MP for Wakefield and Chair of the Environment Audit Committee

George Eaton - Senior Editor at the New Statesman

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.