Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
21 April 2022, 15:17
You can watch tonight's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Salma Shah - Political commentator and former special advisor to Sajid Javid when he was Home Secretary
- Graham Stuart - Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness
- Mary Creagh - former Labour MP for Wakefield and Chair of the Environment Audit Committee
- George Eaton - Senior Editor at the New Statesman
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.