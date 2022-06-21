Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

21 June 2022, 15:31

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

John Kampfner - Author, broadcaster and Executive Director of the UK in the World project at Chatham House

Baroness (Kate) Hoey - Former Labour MP for Vauxhall, former minister and now a life peer in the House of Lords

Baroness (Natalie) Bennett -Green Party member of the House of Lords and former party leader

Phoebe Arslanagic-Wakefield -Senior Research Fellow at the Bright Blue think tank

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

2 hours ago

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

7 hours ago

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

23 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters have been awarded more than £900,000

Ed Sheeran awarded almost £1million in legal costs after copyright win
Anas Sarwar was on the picket line at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Scottish Labour leader defies Keir Starmer to stand on picket line
The forms were introduced after the Grenfell disaster

Man charged after 88 cladding safety forms brought in after Grenfell 'fraudulently completed'
British commuters have been infuriated at the effect of the rail strikes

Furious commuter blocks packed bus as rail strikes wreak havoc for Britain's workers
Prince William turns 40 today

Queen and Charles lead tributes to William on 40th birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children on Buckingham Palace balcony

Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three children?
Oliver Dines - who had been serving as a police constable at West Mercia Police - has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Ex-police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty
Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: What are the rail strike dates for June and July?
Grant Shapps has criticised the RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again