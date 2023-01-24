Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live
24 January 2023, 13:19
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined by:
Mims Davies - Social Mobility Minister & Conservative MP for Mid Sussex
Feargal Sharkey - Environmental campaigner & former frontman of punk band The Undertones
Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North & former Shadow International Trade Secretary
Stephanie Flanders - Economist & Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.