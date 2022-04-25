Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

25 April 2022, 15:49

You can watch tonight's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Andrew Bowie - Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Debbie Abrahams - Labour MP for Oldham East & Saddleworth

Tim Stanley - Historian and Telegraph columnist

Daniel Bruce - Chief Executive of Transparency International UK

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

