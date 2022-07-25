Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
25 July 2022, 13:39
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
Tim Stanley - Leader writer at the Telegraph
Oliver Kamm - Leader writer and columnist for the Times
Denise Headley - Broadcaster, commentator and host of the Headley Highlight
Benedict Spence - Journalist and political commentator, who has regularly written for The Telegraph, The Independent, The Spectator, City AM and elsewhere
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.