Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again
27 April 2022, 21:01
You can watch tonight's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was going to be joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
Suzanne Evans - Political commentator, director of the public affairs consultancy Political Insight, former deputy chairman of UKIP and also a former board member of the Vote Leave campaign
Pippa Crerar - Political Editor at the Daily Mirror
Frances O’Grady - General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC)
Simon Heffer - Historian and political commentator
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Facebook and Global Player.