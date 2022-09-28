Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again
28 September 2022, 21:59
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North and former Shadow International Trade Secretary
Kirsty Buchanan - Former special adviser to Liz Truss while she was Justice Secretary
James Meadway - Economist who was a special adviser to John McDonnell while he was Shadow Chancellor
Ben Habib - Businessman and former Brexit Party MEP
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player