Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North and former Shadow International Trade Secretary

Kirsty Buchanan - Former special adviser to Liz Truss while she was Justice Secretary

James Meadway - Economist who was a special adviser to John McDonnell while he was Shadow Chancellor

Ben Habib - Businessman and former Brexit Party MEP

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player