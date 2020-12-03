Former easyJet CEO explains why the airline opposed Brexit

By Sam Sholli

The former CEO of easyJet tells LBC why the airline openly backed staying in the European Union during the Brexit campaign while she was in charge.

Carolyn McCall, who is now the CEO of ITV, was the CEO of EasyJet between 2010 and 2017.

Mrs McCall had been speaking exclusively to LBC while on Lionel Barber's 'What Next?' podcast.

Lionel said: "You mentioned Brexit, Carolyn, you took a public position, unlike a lot of businesses who kept their head under the parapet.

"Do you regret standing up and saying, actually, this could have [a] serious economic risk?"

Mrs McCall responded: "Look, I didn't take a personal position. No one would have known my personal position.

"I took a public position for my company, which was endorsed by my board and by the founder.

"And the reason for that is EasyJet was born out of deregulation of the European Union..."

Her words come as trade talks continue in London between Europe's Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost, with both sides acknowledging time is running short if they are to reach an agreement.