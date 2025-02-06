Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

6 February 2025, 17:04 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 17:10

Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Gardener

Kemi Badenoch’s first policy proposal - that would make it harder for migrants to become British citizens - is a clear sign that the Tory leader is desperate.

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform.

But instead of setting out a policy agenda to better the lives of British people, she has opted for yet another dogwhistle.

Let’s be clear, it's not easy being a migrant with temporary status in this country.

Until they have settled status here, people are often driven into poverty and debt, forced to renew their visa every couple of years, at a cost of thousands of pounds each time.

On the current standard route it costs one individual £10,000 over six years to obtain citizenship.

During this time, they are barred from accessing benefits at all unless they become destitute.

Some categories of migrants already have an even longer and more expensive pathway to citizenship, forced to renew a temporary grant of leave over and again for at least ten years before they are eligible.

Those who experience destitution and receive any state support are put on this longer pathway already.

The effects of this are only negative; it is the reason why some people cannot maintain a lawful immigration status at all, and become undocumented. 

Badenoch’s proposal is more about making herself heard in a media ecosystem that considers any anti-migrant statement newsworthy, than it is about fixing this obviously broken system.

But despite her pressing the right button to be granted a media foghorn, the British people are not interested. British people want to live in strong, integrated communities - where we know our neighbours and feel safe.

This policy would fracture that. It would make it harder than it already is for migrants to put down roots in the UK - how can you, if you constantly have to pay through the nose to stay another few years?

In general people view citizenship as a positive thing for immigrants to achieve.

There is no public appetite for anti-integration measures like this.

Instead, we want policies to raise the standard of living for us all - investing in public services and tackling the cost of essentials.

What Britain needs and wants is a well-managed, humane immigration system to bring the labour we desperately need and help the people who need to come here.

Badenoch’s desperation should simply be ignored.

Zoe Gardener is a migration policy expert.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

