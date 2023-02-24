UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

By Alice Bourne

'We have become reliant on imports from parts of the world that are at risk of climate shocks or under extreme water stress' says Anna Taylor, director of the Food Foundation as she reveals we produce only 35% of our own fruit and veg in the UK.

Anna Taylor told LBC that not only have seasonal British vegetable options been 'neglected' but so has the "whole horticulture sector" in the UK as "we only produce about 35% of the fruit and veg that we eat."

Taylor told Nick Ferrari that the UK has "become reliant on imports from parts of the world that are vulnerable to climate change shocks or under extreme water stress", due to our insistence on out of season vegetables.

The current shortage in fruit and vegetables evidences this as Taylor says the lack of "tomatoes and cucumbers" comes as a result of a "cold period in Spain and floods and storms in Morocco stopping the ferries from crossing with produce."

Additionally a lack of funding for farmers in the Netherlands "has meant they can't afford the input costs of green houses."

Fruit and Vegetables shortages. Picture: Alamy

These comments come at a time when the sales of fruit and vegetables have been limited by the country's leading supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons.

The UK government has said that the shortages are largely down to bad weather in Europe and Africa. As well as the impact of rising electricity prices on greenhouse producers in the UK and the Netherlands.

The Government has come under fire for failing to protect UK farmers from rising energy costs with the National Farmers’ Union saying that that the Royal botanic gardens were better protected from rising energy costs than vegetable growers.

greenhouse precision farming. Picture: Alamy

Tesco, and Aldi have are said to be putting limits of three per customer on sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Meanwhile, Asda has also capped sales of lettuces, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers and raspberry punnets to three per customer.

The worst effected vegetable seems to be tomatoes and peppers but it is still unknown whether this is simply down to their popularity or specific production issues.

Justin King the former Sainsbury's chief executive said that, "limits were being put in place to prevent other retailers buying stock" as "even high street greengrocers, will start buying off the [supermarket] shelves...when they can't get their stock from wholesalers."

Thérèse Coffey Coffey has come under fire for suggesting that we should turn to British seasonal alternatives to tomatoes and cucumbers such as turnips. . Picture: Alamy

Taylor said that the shortages "point to fact that we have got to be more serious about securing a resilient supply of fruit and veg to the United Kingdom" and be less reliant on out of season alternatives. Her comments also come as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey was criticised for suggesting that we should turn to British seasonal alternatives to tomatoes and cucumbers such as turnips. On which Taylor said: "turning to turnips won't stop the crisis we're in right now."

She was also heavily criticised for suggesting those that can't afford the cost of food during the cost of living crisis should "work some more hours."

Nick Ferrari disagreed with her sentiment but conceded: "I grew up at a time when we did not have salad vegetables at this time of year is it so wrong to say we might look at turnips."

