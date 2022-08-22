LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a LBC caller said she cried when she knew Boris Johnson had gone.

Pamela in Eltham also made the claim that "pure and utter jealousy" got rid of Boris Johnson, while speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish.

The exchange between the caller and Ben has come as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are engaged in a contest to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson announced he's resigning as Prime Minister in July but is staying on in the role until the Conservative Party chooses a new leader.

Pamela told LBC: "I haven't got too many words. But Boris [Johnson] will come back.

"I'm quite sure the Conservatives will see sense and have him back.

"The two we have now, we must be a laughing stock the way they carry on. It's been going on and on and on.

"It was pure and utter jealousy that got rid of Boris [Johnson]."

Pamela went on to say Boris Johnson is "highly intelligent" and "good at his job".

She also said: "I cried when I knew he'd gone. I cried."

Pamela also said that she knows Boris Johnson "will be back" and that he's been "stabbed in the back".

She also went on to call him "fantastic".