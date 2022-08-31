Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says

By Abigail Reynolds

This LBC caller tells Sangita Myska that Liz Truss’ proposal of new oil and gas licences are a "call for votes" from "climate deniers in the Tory party."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest Liz Truss has promised to approve 130 new oil and gas drilling licences if she becomes Boris Johnson’s successor.

Sangita Myska asked Kerry in Wandsworth: “What’s your take? New licences or not?”

“Absolutely not, absolutely ridiculous,” Kerry responded. “The only reason she is saying it is because she wants to appeal to the climate deniers in the Tory party.”

The caller continued: “If you listen to the hustings, when both candidates were asked about climate issues, their answers were pathetic.”

Liz Truss takes on Rishi Sunak in the final Conservative leadership hustings this evening live on LBC. Watch live from 7pm here.

“Sunak suggested recycling which is a drop in the ocean…we should be doing it but in the scheme of things it makes a small difference.”

He went on to say, “And when they mention fracking, the crowds in these Tory hustings, they all cheer,” hinting at the priorities of Conservative members.

The caller said the UK’s scarcity of renewable energy resources is a “missed opportunity” that stems from a “lack of investment in science.”

Sangita agreed, saying: “We should be owning the renewable sector in this country by now and there is no excuse on earth for why we couldn’t have done that.”

The caller concluded: “The technology we use for wind [and other renewable energy], we use other countries to put them in. When we are putting in wind turbines they’re French companies, they’re dutch companies. But that should be us.”

READ MORE: Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis