'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content

By Maddie Wilson

Shelagh Fogarty slams internet personality Andrew Tate for encouraging negative talk about girls and women in society.

Last month, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned on several social media platforms for harmful content.

Shelagh Fogarty told listeners how she's still seeing "lots of clips of Andrew and his pals talking absolute misogynistic sexist hogwash about what girls and women should be doing".

Unsafe online content largely contributed to the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell who took her own life, an inquest has found.

Molly Russell viewed thousands of images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram before she died in November 2017.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said what was seen by the 14-year-old on social media "shouldn't have been available for a child to see".

After the coroner's statement, NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: "This should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley - tech companies must expect to be held to account when they put the safety of children second to commercial decisions."

Read more: Damming verdict on social media: Coroner rules schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing harmful posts

Shelagh continued: "It shames girls and women.

"It puts limitations on girls and women and what they want to do with their lives.

"It sees everything between the prism of men and children as being the only thing that women can do and be interested in."

Referring to suicide, Shelagh added: "It's presented on social media as a coping strategy to minds, some of them, too young to realise that it means the end of your life forever."