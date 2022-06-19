Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

By James Bickerton

Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has backed banning trans athletes who've been through male puberty from competing in women's sport.

It followed the decision to introduce this policy from FINA, the world governing body for swimming.

Reacting to the ruling on Rachel Johnson's LBC show Mrs Dorries said: "I think it's absolutely the right decision they've reached and I am going to encourage other sports.

"I've been of the opinion FINA came to today for a long time, and have discussed this with my own department and established a policy.

"We're about to have a roundtable with all of the sports governing bodies.

"It is just unacceptable that trans women compete in women's sport.

"If you have been through puberty you cannot reverse the size of your feet, the length of your femur, the density of your bone, your muscle strength, the size of your hands."

However the Secretary of State insisted this wouldn't end the involvement of trans women in sport.

Instead she suggested they should have "their own category to compete in" to ensure competition is fair.

Mrs Dorries added: "Fairness should always trump inclusion as a principle."

