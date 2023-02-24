From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

By Alice Bourne

From promising no more than a two-hour wait in A&E to scrapping local mayors, unless he likes them, Nick Ferrari sets out his five pledges if he were to become Prime Minister.

The first of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC's pledges is to cut crime by 25%, the directness of which contrasts the government's current vague pledge to 'ensure police have enough resources to tackle serious crimes including burglary' that followed a wave of violence over Christmas.

His second pledge is no less ambitious, as he says: "You will wait no longer than two hours in an A and E unit in the UK." A length of time he will "seek to get down" during his time in office. Recent reports suggest over 50% of people waiting in A and E had to wait for more than four hours. In the worst instances, some patients said they have had to wait 10 hours.

Read More: Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

NHS waiting room. Picture: Alamy

Thirdly, instead of pay rises for blue light workers such as policemen, firemen and nurses they will receive "tremendously preferential tax rates" which could be as much as 20%. Ferrari elaborated on his policy to suggest their may be room for the inclusion of teachers but that there was absolutely "no room for train drivers". This comes amongst the news that the government will offer teachers a three percent pay rise and a 3.5% rise for nurses following many days of strike action.

Fourthly, Ferrari will "cut the number of MPs in half" and half the number of constituencies. There are currently 650 MPs in that sit in the House of Commons. He will also review the expenses of his 325 MPs' monthly.

Recently it has been found that MP's have been claiming their utility bills back on expenses, prompting public backlash.

Read More: 'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show

Rail strikes. Picture: Alamy

Fifth of all, Ferrari will have "all local mayors scrapped unless he likes them", suggesting the "guy in Teesside is alright" and can stay whilst "London" would be gone. This comes as Sadiq Khan urges Rishi Sunak to fund Ulez scrappage scheme for home counties asking the PM to match the £110 million he has allocated.

Ferrari will fund his great reforms by scrapping HS2. This should free up £55.7 billion for him to implement his agenda, being the budget the government set for the new rail line in 2015.

This is despite the fact that building phase one of the line between London and Birmingham was predicted to be £40.3 billion at 2019 prices.

Read More: Fireman is 'exclusionary and sexist' term that should be permanently erased, says chief fire officer

HS2 protests. Picture: Alamy

Ferrari also joked that a "super tax on the Welsh" would be a good source of government finance.

Another innovative idea for the government to raise capital was that "every football player that comes here from another country for the premier league will have to pay a permit". In some instances "this will be a million pounds a year because if you're earning 25,0000 a week to ask you for a months wages is not a lot."

Read More: Joan Collins complains to Sadiq Khan after she was hit by a cyclist in Covent Garden