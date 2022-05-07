'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

7 May 2022, 14:41

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite. Picture: Alamy

By Tim Dodd

This Labour supporter told Sangita Myska that "nothing could be better" than Keir Starmer's resignation "if the Labour party want to have any chance of winning the next election".

It comes as the party turned Wandsworth red in the local elections, with the south London borough having been under Conservative control since 1978.

Westminster, another flagship Tory council, was also captured by Labour in a historic victory for Sir Keir Starmer's party.

This is the first time Westminster will be under Labour control - with the council being held by the Tories since its creation in 1964.

Caller James in Barnes, who supports Labour, said: "I think that nothing could be better than, he would have to resign, if the Labour party want to have any chance of winning the next election."

Sangita recoiled: "What?! Hang on a minute James, that's a bit of whataboutery! This is the man who's managed to unite the party after a really divisive period under Jeremy Corbyn."

James continued: "As it stands now, if you think that what's happened in the last two years with the Conservatives - if the Labour party can not ram that down the throats of the Conservatives metaphorically and be miles ahead now, then when are they ever going to?

"I think it's because Keir Starmer... does not have the charisma, the connection with people across all spectrums of society."

Yesterday, the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told LBC that Keir Starmer being investigated by police for 'Beergate' is a "very serious development", but he wouldn't be drawn on whether Sir Keir should resign as he didn't want to pre-empt a police investigation.

James described Keir Starmer as "faceless". "I mean I don't even know what he stands for, I have no idea," he said.

"If they keep him, they will not win the next election."

