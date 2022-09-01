Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

1 September 2022, 20:56

By Abigail Reynolds

A caller who has worked in the NHS for 14 years spoke to Ben Kentish about the struggles she has witnessed first hand in the health sector. 

After Steve Barclay gave a speech today, in which he argued the NHS is trying to do too much, Ben Kentish asked listeners for insight from NHS workers.

Sarah, a nurse from Basildon, called in and shared her personal experience: “I worked for the NHS when it was under Labour and then when it moved under the Tory government, under ‘so called’ austerity, all preventative measures were stopped and that was because we had no money.”

She went on to explain the added pressure that was applied to her work during the pandemic.

“Then we went into covid and services were told: 'We’ve got no more money. But you deal with this as well, you go make sure people are safe at home when they are discharged from hospital. But we’re not going to give you any more money to do it. In fact what we’ve done is cut all the nursing ability to develop so extremely that you have to go into lots of debt to do it for not a lot of pay'.”

Ben asked: “Have you seen a demand for services increase? Has the workload for people like you got greater?”

Sarah replied: “Patients have gotten so more complex. They are trying to keep people out of hospitals. So community [workers] are dealing with the most complex patients who would have been dealt with in hospital a number of years ago.”

Ben inquired: “Is that because hospitals can’t cope?”

Sarah responded: “Yes and then the expectation is that you’re seeing a huge amount of patients a day in a small amount of time.”

She continued to say that on top of all this “you have staff that went through hellish covid… community [workers] saw horrendous things just like the hospitals did. People dying at home”.

Reflecting on her time working through Covid-19 she recalled a comment made to her.

“I remember someone saying: ‘Well that’s your job, get on with it'.

"Well I was not trained to deal with mass death,” the caller expressed.

“It’s got to the point now with staff where you try to boost morale… and they look at you as if to say ‘What on earth are you on about?’ There is nothing left to boost the tanks empty,” she told Ben.

“All we are doing is functioning the best we can and providing the best care we possibly can in the most rubbish circumstances.”

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

5 hours ago

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says

1 day ago

'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grammy winner Lebohang Morake (right), who goes by the professional name is 'Lebo M', claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.

South African Lion King composer 'doesn't remember' discussing Nelson Mandela with Meghan Markle
Lauryn Keating believes her 14-year-old son died attempting an online challenge

'A few likes is not worth your life': Warning from heartbroken mum whose son, 14, died 'attempting online challenge'
Tony Garnett and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym plan to return to Ukraine to help orphan children.

Man who left partner for Ukraine refugee is 'saving orphans but won't see his own kids', ex claims
England experienced extreme heatWildfires broke out and a drought was declared in England following this summer's extreme temperatures. this summer, which led to wildfires breaking out and a drought declared.

England's extreme summer was officially the joint hottest in 138 years

The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month

RMT announces fresh strikes for September in bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Chilling CCTV footage shows Olivia's killer fleeing scene, as police reveal two guns used in shooting
Ravil Maganov, boss of energy firm Lukoil, has died after falling from a hospital window

Russian energy boss who criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine dies after falling from sixth floor window
Skinny's Bar, Weston-super-Mare

Police officer cleared of sex assault because panel found it more likely 'he was actually the victim'
Meghan Markle said her wedding to Prince Harry was compared to Nelson Mandela's release from prison

'I'm baffled!': South African Lion King actor says he could not have told Meghan her wedding was like Mandela's release
Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death