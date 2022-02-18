O2 stores evacuated: caller's brother sent home from work just 200 yards from damaged roof

By Amelia Isaacs

The sister of an O2 worker who works just 200 yards from the damaged arena roof told LBC the entire shopping area's been evacuated.

The caller, whose brother works in one of the O2 stores near to the ripped roof told Shelagh Fogarty it's been a "pretty dramatic day" for him.

The roof of the iconic arena has been damaged by Storm Eunice as 122mph winds hit Britain and a red alert is in place across all of London.

She said: "I don't know if it's the whole [roof], but there is a massive hole in it and one of the guys from a nearby shop just ran and told him to get inside the store, get all of the customers out so they all had to run, and then the O2 security said 'Right everyone out. Get evacuated.'

"So the whole of the shopping area of the O2 has been evacuated."

She added that at one point they were trying to keep the restaurant and entertainment area open.

Shelagh asked: "Presumably people aren't still showing up?"

She said: "I think there were still people there, yes, which is crazy.

"But my brother is now trying to get back home which is interesting because there are hardly any trains so he's trying to take buses and that but to even get there is very difficult at the moment."

A spokesperson for the arena said: "Due to today's adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

"The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly."