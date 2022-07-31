Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

31 July 2022, 20:05

By James Bickerton

Rachel Johnson has called for those who miss a GP appointment to be fined £30 in a bid to cut down on waste in the NHS.

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak is proposing a £10 fine for missing a GP appointment without good reason.

Speaking on her LBC show Rachel said she would go further, and also suggested charging those who visit A&E and means testing free prescriptions for the over-60s.

She said: "My idea would be charge those who miss appointments £30 because that's what the NHS recons each appointment costs.

"Why not raise it Rishi to £30? Because then the NHS might actually begin to recoup some of the money lost to these missed appointment.

"If people then started turning up it could start dealing with the backlog which starts at over six million. If you're going to grip it you've got to grip this a bit harder.

"I would go even further; I would means test prescriptions for the over-60s many of whom are prepared to pay for their prescriptions, and I would maybe even have a charge for turning up at A&E."

Earlier Rachel suggested a £25 fee for those who turn up at Accident & Emergency.

She commented: "I would go further - £25 for turning up at A&E, means testing over 60s to apply for their free prescriptions."

READ MORE: 'It's a broken system with 12 years of poor governance!': MPs clash over NHS under Tories

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

49 mins ago

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

1 day ago

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

Breaking News

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte
Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in back
England have won Euro 2022

Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final
England's Matt Walls (no.29) went over the barrier into the crowd in the horrifying crash.

English cyclist flies into crowd and leaves fan 'covered in blood' in huge Velodrome crash
Anthony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'
Mick Whelan has told LBC he hasn't heard from Grant Shapps in two years.

Rail chaos: Union boss claims 'no contact' with Shapps for 2 years as pay row rumbles on
Prince William and Princess Charlotte delivered a message for the Lionesses.

Prince William and Charlotte roar on Lionesses for Euro 2022 final
Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'
The Russian ambassador told Tom Swarbrick the row over Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a "non-story"

Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador