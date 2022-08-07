Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

7 August 2022, 20:57

By James Bickerton

Rachel Johnson has argued the Government needs to take action now to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, rather than waiting until a new Prime Minister takes over on September 6.

Rachel Johnson has argued the Government needs to take action now to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, rather than waiting until a new Prime Minister takes over on September 6.

It follows calls from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for Boris Johnson to get together with Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two Tory leadership contenders, to agree an emergency budget.

Speaking on her LBC show Rachel said: "The bills are going to roll in. The [energy price] cap at the moment is £1,500, it's going to be £3,500 by the end of the year. This is real life emergency.

"I do feel that the cost-of-living crisis coupled with the inflation environment, coupled with the rise in interest rates, coupled with the drought means we need to do stuff now, and waiting until September 6 or until the financial timebomb explodes come October is going to be too late."

Harry Cole, political editor of The Sun, told Rachel Truss and Sunak are currently engaged "slightly in a fake war" with neither wanting to admit "the scale" of Britain's cost-of-living crisis, partly to avoid spooking the markets.

Writing in The Observer Mr Brown, PM from 2007-10, said: The reality is grim and undeniable: a financial timebomb will explode for families in October as a second round of fuel price rises in six months sends shockwaves through every household and pushes millions over the edge.

"With time running out to update the universal credit payments system before the October rise, Boris Johnson, Sunak and Truss must this week agree an emergency budget.

"If they do not, parliament should be recalled to force them to do so."

READ MORE: Gordon Brown demands emergency budget to avert ‘financial timebomb’ for millions of families

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

13 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China

1 day ago

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres as they block the main street near the Hawara checkpoint in protest over Israeli airstrikes

Gaza ceasefire comes into effect after days of violence

Gordon Brown is calling for an emergency budget

Families facing ‘financial timebomb': Gordon Brown calls for emergency budget in cost of living crisis
70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze

Firefighters tackle huge blaze behind homes near Heathrow Airport

A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image)

Man dies after being hit by stray hammer 'that flew over hedge' at Highland games tournament
Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a review of 'flexitime' Whitehall working arrangements

Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell

Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'
A leaked military document suggests just under 40% of migrant crossings in June and early July came from Albania

'Can't be tolerated': Four in ten migrants 'came from peaceful Albania instead of war-torn nations' says report
Migrants convicted of criminal offences will be required to scan their faces with smartwatches under Home Office plans

Facial recognition smartwatches to be used to monitor foreign offenders in UK