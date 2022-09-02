Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

By Abigail Reynolds

This caller who has followed the Tory leadership contest says Liz Truss has been telling "comforting lies".

As the Tory leadership contest nears its end one caller shared their analysis of the differences between Liz Truss' and Rishi Sunak's tactics.

Sangita Myska spoke to Joseph in Stroud who is not a Conservative voter but is a self proclaimed “politics junkie”.

Referring to a poll of Tory members he began: “Looking at it she is 95% ahead of him, I’m sure race is going to be a part of it for a segment of the Tory party because the Tory party is not a homogeneous group.

“For some of them ethnicity will be a key deciding factor for them but I don’t think that makes sense of the 95% lead she has, it’s gargantuan.”

He went onto say: “The way I look at it, back at the beginning of the process the key mistake that Rishi made was he was giving people uncomfortable truths and Liz was giving people comforting lies.”

“As we have learnt over the last 6, 7 years, comforting lies beat uncomfortable truths hands down every time,” he insisted.

Following the trajectory of the leadership contest the caller said: “You notice half way through the process Rishi started changing his tune and started giving the more comforting lie piece but by then the damage was already done.”

To summarise the points made by the caller, Sangita suggested that those “uncomfortable truths” may relate to “no tax cuts, the fact that inflation was a thing he was going to have to wrestle with and that things were going to be tough over the next two years”.

