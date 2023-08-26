Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

Caller: ULEZ will actually decrease air quality

By Grace Parsons

This Paul Brand caller criticises the London Mayor for causing 'complete gridlock' in the city due to his constant 'road closures and changes'.

With three days until Sadiq Khan's Ulez expansion is set to be implemented, this caller, James in Barnes, told Paul Brand that the Mayor of London's 'incompetence' is a 'danger' to London's air quality.

James lambasted the Mayor: "Sadiq Khan, by the nature of what he's done since he's become Mayor, with the road closures and the road changes and the lanes being diminished from three, to two, to one has created, in London, a constant, complete gridlock.

"Constant traffic at standstill creates far more danger to the value of the air in this city to anything else -"

Paul cut in: "Except if those vehicles are electric, for example, or they've got far fewer emissions because the old ones have been scrapped."

James responded: "Yeah, but I'm not talking about so much scrappage of vehicles. I'm talking about constant traffic jams, giving of fumes like you can't believe, everywhere, and Sadiq Khan is mostly responsible, Boris Johnson started it... this is all the incompetence of Sadiq Khan."

In the Mayor of London's regular Speak to Sadiq segment on LBC, James O'Brien asked if he was surprised by some of the coverage of ULEZ since he was given the High Court green light to press on with his "lawful" expansion plans.

"I have been surprised", Sadiq Khan answered.

"I didn't expect for there to be people linking my policies to cleaning up the air with conspiracy theories.

"I did expect people to have genuine concerns, and I have been listening to those genuine concerns," the Mayor stated.

"I didn't expect this to be weaponised by those who you and I have exchanged with, who didn't believe COVID was real, believed in conspiracy theories and so forth", he added.

