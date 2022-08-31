Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

31 August 2022, 15:20

By Rashi Agarwal

This Sangita Myska caller highlights the role of "economic factors" in crimes, after a person was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival.

It comes after Notting Hill Carnival ended in unexpected tragedies, with 209 arrests made during the weekend.

Leon in Hackney Wick said: "We don't talk about investing in crime prevention, the only thing we seem to want to talk about is getting tough on crime, throwing more money towards police, having more stronger police presence on the street.

"A lot of reasons why people commit crimes are social economic factors: unemployment, single parent families, drug use, domestic abuse.

"The governments - successive Labour and Conservative governments - they are not spending any money on preventing crime.

The caller then compares the reoffending rates of Britain i.e 60% to Norway is only 20% where they prefer to rehabilitate prisoners.

Sangita interrupted the caller and said: "I think it's bigger than that, honestly Leon, I think it's bigger than that.

"The reason why I'm really uncomfortable about people making a direct link about poverty and crime is because I don't think it's directly poverty.

"I think there are things that are happening, and I have talked to enough grassroots organisations, to have reached this conclusion that actually it's to do with poor educational outcomes.

"Sometimes, to do with health, as you say, single parent families, forgotten communities, and also sub-cultures that have developed within very often young people and not being able to somehow overcome the kind of alternative vision of what it is to be successful within that sub-culture and try and tie those people back into mainstream society, and I think that's where the answer lies."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says

1 hour ago

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

4 hours ago

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation

Third person arrested after fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Oscar Pistorius to go to court seeking to force early prison release

Oscar Pistorius seeks early prison release in new legal battle to force parole hearing

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges
Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover
Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death
"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad

'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Brit mum struck by lightning in Croatia in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma will be airlifted to UK

The Queen will take Boris Johnson's resignation at Balmoral

Queen will stay at Balmoral and not return to London to appoint new Prime Minister amid mobility issues
Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC