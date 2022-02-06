Senior Tory MP: 'The problem in Downing Street in Boris Johnson'

6 February 2022, 14:15

By Seán Hickey

The first Conservative MP to hand in a letter of no confidence against the PM tells LBC that a backroom reshuffle will not change the government's fortunes.

Boris Johnson has made wholesale changes to his staff at 10 Downing Street following a slew of resignations in his top team amid partygate and other scandals.

The first Tory MP to hand in a no confidence letter against the PM, Sir Roger Gale, told Ben Kentish that changes to his team wont save Boris Johnson.

"The problem, I'm afraid, is Mr Johnson."

He noted that "you can have as many advisers as you like" but if you don't listen, the problem lies with you.

"If the man at the top is not listening, it doesn't matter how good the advice is, nothing's going to change."

Ben pushed the Tory MP, wondering if there was anything the PM could do to regain his support. "Leopards don't change their spots, do they", Sir Roger replied.

continuous apologies "it can't go on like this "

"The level of trust, both domestically and internationally is now so low that we need a replacement."

