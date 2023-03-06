Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

6 March 2023, 18:54 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 19:04

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour
Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Marr has tonight labelled Sue Gray's departure from the Cabinet Office a matter of "ethics", calling her acceptance of Sir Keir Starmer's job offer a "kerfuffle" that had wide reaching national consequences.

Opening Tonight with Andrew Marr, the broadcaster reflected on how the former senior civil servant's appointment as Labour's new Chief of Staff would "greatly help Labour".

Dismissing claims her appointment is an "inside the Westminster bubble story that doesn't move the price of fish", Marr went on to note it was a simple case of "what's right and what's wrong".

"It's about raw power - and, Boris Johnson for instance, resurrecting his career," said Marr.

"Because she has been so long at the heart of power, Sue Gray knows everything. All the hidden scandals, the feuds, where the bodies from the last political years are burried."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"There's much much more to this than who knew what, when," said Marr of the story that has seen

Marr also spoke of the Tory Party's concern over whether the former senior Civil Servant would keep tight lipped over the information she gathered following her report into the Number 10 lockdown parties.

Once hailed something of a hero by the Conservatives after no fatal blows were dealt to Boris Johnson as part of the review, Marr said: "Now they're accusing her for being a Labour stooge all along".

Read more: Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'

Read more: Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing

A move that could ultimately "discredit her investigation" into the former PM, Marr said her appointment "could get him odd the hook completely".

"I think the Privileges Committee of MPs looking into both of those parties will carry on with their patient, public evidence-based work."

"And if their report finds him guilty of deliberately misleading the Commons - and he's suspended on their advice for 10 days or more, voters in his Uxbridge seat can trigger a by-election."

"And I think Johnson's political career would then be over".

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

4 hours ago

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

7 hours ago

Our leaders need to remember that politics is about doing the right thing, writes Andy Coulson

Politics should be about doing the right thing and our leaders need to remember that

9 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today.

Sue Gray appointment "may have broken rules" minister suggests, as Starmer refuses to say when she was approached
Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met
Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'
Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”

'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Beautiful princesses, handsome princes and the idea of 'love at first sight' are all being deemed problematic

‘Sensitivity readers’ turn their attention to fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty