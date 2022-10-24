'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

When Rishi Sunak takes his seat behind the Prime Minister's desk later this week, he will inherit an in-tray overflowing with issues, writes Robert Jenrick MP.

The economy is struggling under the Gordian knot of protracted inflation, jittery markets and weak growth. As the NHS emerges from the long shadow of Covid it faces an incredibly difficult winter.

And in Ukraine there is the very concerning prospect that Russia will escalate the conflict in even more barbaric ways.

There are no quick or easy solutions to these challenges. However, the public can be confident that under the calm, competent and pragmatic leadership of Rishi Sunak the government will work relentlessly to deliver for them.

During the pandemic Sunak acted at breakneck speed to establish the furlough scheme, which protected 12 million jobs and supported more than 1.3 million businesses.

Throughout that crisis he proved himself to be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader, and as he takes charge in No10 at another moment of grave instability I know that his government – filled with talent from across the party – will steer the country through these difficult times and place the country on the trajectory for a brighter future.